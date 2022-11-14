 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China plans property rescue as Xi jinping surprises with policy shifts

Bloomberg
Nov 14, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST

Financial regulators issued a 16-point plan to boost the real estate market on Friday, with measures that range from addressing developers’ liquidity crisis to loosening down-payment requirements for homebuyers, according to people familiar with the matter.

A pedestrian walks past apartment buildings at China Evergrande Group's City Plaza development in Beijing, China, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Evergrande has officially been labeled a defaulter for the first time, the latest milestone in months-long financial drama thats likely to culminate in a massive restructuring of the worlds most indebted developer.

China issued sweeping directives to rescue its property sector, adding to a major recalibration of its pandemic response in the strongest signs yet that President Xi Jinping is turning his attention toward shoring up the world’s second-largest economy.

Financial regulators issued a 16-point plan to boost the real estate market on Friday, with measures that range from addressing developers’ liquidity crisis to loosening down-payment requirements for homebuyers, according to people familiar with the matter. The move coincided with a publicly announced 20-point playbook from the National Health Commission aimed at reducing the economic and social impact of containing Covid.

The major policy shifts by Xi’s government will likely aid China’s growth outlook and add fuel to a market rally that sent a gauge of Chinese shares in Hong Kong up 17% in the past two weeks, though significant headwinds for the economy and the property sector are likely to remain.

It’s nonetheless a stark reversal from the gloom that descended over markets in late October, after Xi’s elevation of close allies during the Communist Party Congress stoked concern that ideology would trump pragmatism for the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index has now erased losses suffered in the immediate wake of the meeting, swinging from one of the world’s worst-performing stock gauges to among the best.

“It’s a meaningful easing,” said Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Group Ltd. “It seems that the room for policy change has widened on various fronts after the Party Congress, including for the two major headwinds to the Chinese economy: Covid Zero and property.”