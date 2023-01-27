 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

China mulls protecting solar tech dominance with export ban

Bloomberg
Jan 27, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST

China’s Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Science and Technology are seeking public comment on adding some manufacturing methods key to producing advanced solar wafers on to its list of technologies it prohibits exporting.

Solar

China is considering an export ban that would help the nation maintain its substantial dominance in solar manufacturing just as other countries are trying to strengthen their industries.

China’s Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Science and Technology are seeking public comment on adding some manufacturing methods key to producing advanced solar wafers on to its list of technologies it prohibits exporting. Wafers are ultra-thin silicon squares that are pieced together into solar panels, and China accounts for 97% of global output.

The move underscores the growing strategic importance governments are placing on solar manufacturing as the technology becomes the planet’s biggest source of new energy. Countries from the US to India are trying to develop domestic supply chains to chip away at China’s advantage.