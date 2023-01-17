 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China Evergrande's auditor PwC quits over 2021 audit-related matters

Reuters
Jan 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

The issues included the timeline and scope of work involved in assessing the company's going concern basis as well as additional audit work and procedures required for the assets impairment assessment, Evergrande said in a statement.

China Evergrande Group (Image: Reuters)

Embattled property developer China Evergrande said that its auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), had resigned amid disagreements over matters relating to the audit of its 2021 accounts.

Once China's top-selling developer, Evergrande is now at the centre of the country's property crisis. Its $22.7 billion of offshore debt, including loans and private bonds, is deemed to be in default after it missed payments late last year.

More than a dozen auditors of Hong Kong-listed Chinese property firms parted ways last year, raising governance concerns about the debt-ridden developers, several of whom are yet to publish long-pending financial results.

Changing auditors now could spell more challenges for Evergrande to publish its 2021 annual results and complete a probe into its property services unit by Sept. 20 this year.

Those are stock exchange requirements for it to resume trading after being suspended in March 2022. Otherwise it could face a delisting.