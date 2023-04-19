 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China downplays India overtaking it as the most populous country; Says it still has over 900 million 'quality' workforce

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

According to the latest United Nations Population Fund data, India surpassed China to become the world’s most populous nation with 142.86 crore people.

China on Wednesday sought to downplay India overtaking it as the world’s most populous nation with 142.86 crore people, saying that it still has a ”quality” workforce of close to 900 million people to provide a strong impetus for development.

According to the latest United Nations Population Fund data, India surpassed China to become the world’s most populous nation with 142.86 crore people. China which has a population of 142.57 crore has now become the second most populous country, the UN world population dashboard showed.

Asked for his reaction to the report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here, "I want to tell you that population dividend does not depend on quantity but also quality".The population is important and so is the talent, he said about China, the world’s second-largest economy after the United States.

"China's population is over 1.4 billion. Those in the working age is close to 900 million and that group of populations is 10.5 years of education on average,” he said."