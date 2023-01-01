 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

China COVID crisis: Worried over supply chain disruptions, consumer durable makers stocking up on inventories

PTI
Jan 01, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

With Chinese New Year holidays starting from the third week of January, if the factories there are not able to resume full production in February when they open due to the COVID situation worsening, the Indian industry may once again face supply chain issues, experts said.

Worried over soaring COVID-19 cases in China, consumer durable makers are stocking up on raw materials to deal with contingencies in case their global supply chains are disrupted again.

With Chinese New Year holidays starting from the third week of January, if the factories there are not able to resume full production in February when they open due to the COVID situation worsening, the Indian industry may once again face supply chain issues, experts said.

The consumer durable makers normally maintain inventory for about a month, but they are now increasing it to cover at least 2-3 months.

Any possible disruption may impact categories such as air conditioners and LED TV panels, where a high proportion of components are sourced from China.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

Leading electronics manufacturing firm Dixon Technologies said it is keeping its fingers crossed over the situation in China.

"Till now the supply chain (from China) is fine and not impacted. Our suppliers are assuring us about delivering on time but we are keeping our fingers crossed and putting everything under the lens," Dixon Technologies Vice Chairman and Managing Director Atul Lall told PTI.