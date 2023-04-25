 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Canada pushes to make airlines pay passengers for flight disruptions

Reuters
Apr 25, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Passenger complaints against airlines in Canada and other countries over lengthy delays or flight cancellations have risen as air traffic rebounded following the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during a period of peak congestion last summer.

Airlines will have to compensate passengers for major service disruptions except in limited cases under proposed legislation, Canada's transport minister said on Monday as air-travel complaints in the country hit record levels.

Under the new proposal, the onus shifts to airlines which land or depart from Canada to compensate passengers, unless the carrier can prove otherwise, except in limited exceptions like snowstorms, Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.

"This means there will be no more loopholes where airlines can claim a disruption is caused by something outside of their control or a security reason when it is not," Alghabra said.