British PM Sunak to read from biblical book at King Charles III's Coronation

Apr 30, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

The overall theme of the Liturgy is Called to Serve, which is intended to reflect the commitment that the King will make to serve God and the people of the United Kingdom.

Rishi Sunak will read from the biblical book of Colossians at the Coronation of King Charles III in keeping with the recent tradition of British Prime Ministers giving readings at State occasions, the office of the Archbishop of Canterbury revealed as part of the official Liturgy for the religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

Sunak, Britain's first Prime Minister of Indian heritage and a practicing Hindu, reading from a biblical book will resonate with the multi-faith theme being struck for the Christian ceremony.

Lambeth Palace, the office of the Archbishop of Canterbury Reverend Justin Welby, said that members of other faith traditions will play an active role in the service for the first time.

"The Archbishop of Canterbury has selected a new Epistle for this Coronation, which will be Colossians 1:9-17. This passage has been chosen to reflect the theme of service to others, and the loving rule of Christ over all people and all things, which runs through this Coronation Liturgy," Lambeth Palace said.