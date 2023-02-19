 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blinken meets Wang Yi in Munich, says Chinese balloon programme 'exposed' to world

Feb 19, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

The meeting on Saturday between the two top American and Chinese diplomats took place on the margins of the Munich Security Conference.

Amidst strained ties over an alleged Chinese spy balloon, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and raised ”the unacceptable” violation of American sovereignty and warned that Beijing’s material support to Moscow over Ukrainian war would attract sanctions.

”The Secretary directly spoke to the unacceptable violation of US sovereignty and international law by the PRC high-altitude surveillance balloon in US territorial airspace, underscoring that this irresponsible act must never occur again,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

”During the meeting, Blinken made clear the United States will not stand for any violation of our sovereignty, and that the Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon programme which has intruded into the airspace of more than 40 countries across five continents has been exposed to the world,” he said.