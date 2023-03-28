 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao posts blog on CFTC charges, denies manipulation

Bloomberg
Mar 28, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST

Changpeng Zhao

“I’m not an anarchist,” Changpeng Zhao once said. “I don’t believe human civilization is advanced enough to live in a world with no rules.”

But now that the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has sued Zhao and his Binance cryptocurrency exchange for alleged violations of derivatives regulations, the world is finding out how the most-powerful person in crypto responds when he himself is the one being accused of breaking the rules.

Read More: Binance sued by US watchdog for alleged lapses in following derivatives rule

The outcome may help shape the future of the crypto industry as its major players grapple with the pressing dilemma of the day: whether to resist increasingly aggressive efforts by the US government to bring the industry into compliance with financial laws, or cooperate in an attempt to salvage operations in the world’s largest economy.