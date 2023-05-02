 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bilawal Bhutto: All dressed up but no one to talk to in India

Pranay Sharma
May 02, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

Hardliners in Pakistan and a terror attack in Kashmir have ensured that there is little chance of the Pakistani foreign minister holding talks with his Indian counterpart.

Hardliners in Pakistan are making sure that foreign minister Bilawal Zardari Bhutto’s visit to India ends in failure.

They are also fuming at former Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s public assertion that given the country’s dire economic situation, it cannot afford to go to war with India.

The two issues have merged into a single plank for the Pakistani hardliners to mount criticism on the Shahbaz Sharif-led coalition government in Islamabad.

The detractors see the current move as part of a conspiracy hatched by foreign powers to force Pakistan to engage with India and put the Kashmir issue on the backburner.
Bhutto is due to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s foreign ministerial meeting in Goa, between May 4 and 5.