Big stimulus unlikely as China considers steps to support consumers

Reuters
Feb 06, 2023 / 06:19 AM IST

In recent weeks, top policymakers have repeatedly signalled their intention to work towards harvesting the consumer power of China's 1.4 billion people, after economic growth in 2022 slumped to one of its weakest levels in nearly half a century.

China's policymakers plan to show more support for domestic demand this year but are likely to stop short of splashing out big on direct consumer subsidies, keeping their focus mainly on investment, three sources close to policy discussions said.

That has raised expectations that large-scale household stimulus measures could be announced at an annual parliament meeting in March. Prominent academics have felt emboldened to speak publicly about sizeable demand-side measures such as 1 trillion yuan ($148.28 billion) or more in nationwide consumption vouchers.

The sources close to policy discussions, however, expect China to stick more closely to its familiar playbook of policies to support key industries and splurge on infrastructure, aiming to shore up jobs and incomes which will eventually lift consumer sentiment off record lows.