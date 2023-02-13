 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Austria’s neutrality under pressure as the war in Ukraine goes on

Pranay Sharma
Feb 13, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

Austria has argued that it was important to keep the channel of communication with Moscow open despite the “brutal Russian attack against Ukraine.”

The Ukraine war has begun to put increasing pressure on Austria to do away with its decade-old neutrality.

A meeting of the Vienna-based Organisation for Security and Economic Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), scheduled for next week, has turned controversial with pressure mounting on host Austria from some members to withdraw the invitation to Russia for invading Ukraine.

Significantly, the two-day meeting of OSCE parliamentarians, scheduled for February 23 and 24, coincides with the first anniversary of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Austria is among the few European countries that has still maintained military neutrality and diplomatic relations with Russia.