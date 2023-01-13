 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple’s Tim Cook takes rare CEO pay cut after pushback

Jan 13, 2023 / 07:06 AM IST

As part of the changes, the percentage of stock units awarded to Cook and tied to Apple’s performance will increase to 75% in 2023 from 50%, as well as in future years, the company said in a regulatory filing Thursday.

Apple Inc. is cutting Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook’s compensation by more than 40% to $49 million in 2023, citing investor guidance and a request from Cook himself to adjust his pay.

As part of the changes, the percentage of stock units awarded to Cook and tied to Apple’s performance will increase to 75% in 2023 from 50%, as well as in future years, the company said in a regulatory filing Thursday. For 2022, Cook received compensation of $99.4 million, including $3 million in base salary, about $83 million in stock awards and a bonus. That was up slightly from 2021, when his total pay package was $98.7 million.

Cook’s latest pay was based on “balanced shareholder feedback, Apple’s exceptional performance and a recommendation from Mr. Cook,” the iPhone maker said in the filing. The company also plans to “position Mr. Cook’s annual target compensation between the 80th and 90th percentiles relative to our primary peer group for future years,” Apple said.

Apple has drawn criticism from groups such as Institutional Shareholder Services about Cook’s previous compensation package, but a majority of shareholders voted to approve it last year. ISS, a top advisory firm, complained that Cook’s stock would continue to vest post-retirement and that half of the rewards didn’t depend on performance criteria like the company’s share price.

The $49 million in target compensation includes the same $3 million salary and $6 million bonus as in 2022, as well as an equity award value of $40 million. His equity award value in 2022 was $75 million. Cook’s actual total compensation for 2023 could fluctuate based on the company’s stock performance.