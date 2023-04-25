 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:21 AM IST

Apple cannot ban links to outside App Store payments, US appeals court says

A U.S. appeals court on Monday upheld a federal court's order that could force Apple Inc to change payment practices in its App Store.

Apple said it may appeal the decision. The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeal upheld a 2021 order in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games that could require Apple to allow developers to provide links and buttons for third-party in-app payment options and avoid paying sales commissions to the iPhone maker.

Apple shares ended the day up slightly at $165.33. The appeals court sided with Apple on nine other matters in the case, agreeing with the trial court that Apple's App Store rules do not violate antitrust laws and allowing its commissions of up 30% for in-app payments to stand.

"For the second time in two years, a federal court has ruled that Apple abides by antitrust laws at the state and federal levels," Apple said in a statement. "We respectfully disagree with the court's ruling on the one remaining claim under state law and are considering further review."