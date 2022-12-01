 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
An inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slows to still-high 6%

Thursday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6 per cent in October from a year earlier.

The US Federal Reserve

A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve eased but remained at an elevated level in October, likely reinforcing the Fed's intent to keep raising interest rates to cool the economy and slow the acceleration of prices.

That was the lowest level since last November and was down from a 6.3 per cent year-over-year increase in September. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation over the previous 12 months was 5 per cent, less than the 5.2 per cent annual increase in September.

On a month-to-month basis, prices rose 0.3 per cent from September to October. For core prices, the increase was 0.2 per cent.

Thursday's government report also showed that consumers spent more in October, even after adjusting for inflation, a sign of their continued willingness to keep spending in the face of high prices.

Spending increased 0.8 per cent from September to October, or 0.5 per cent after accounting for price increases. At the same time, income rose 0.4 per cent after inflation.