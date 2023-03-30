 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alibaba to decide on control over new business units after IPOs

Reuters
Mar 30, 2023 / 07:10 AM IST

Daniel Zhang's comments come two days after Alibaba announced its largest restructuring in the company's history, which will see it change into a holding company structure with six business units, each with their own boards and CEOs.

Alibaba Group's breakup into separate companies will allow its business units to become more agile and eventually list on their own, the tech conglomerate's chief executive Daniel Zhang said on Thursday.

Zhang's comments come two days after Alibaba announced its largest restructuring in the company's history, which will see it change into a holding company structure with six business units, each with their own boards and CEOs.

"Alibaba will be more of the nature of an asset and capital operator than a business operator, in relation to the business group companies," he told investors on a conference call.

The business units will have their own CEOs and boards, though Alibaba will retain seats on those boards in the short-term, Zhang added.