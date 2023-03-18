 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
20 years on, a question lingers about Iraq: Why did the US invade?

New York Times
Mar 18, 2023

Was it really, as the George W. Bush administration claimed in the war’s run-up, to neutralize an active Iraqi arsenal of weapons of mass destruction that turned out to not exist?

Over 300,000 Iraqis are estimated to have lost their lives due to the war (Reuters file image)

There is a question about the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq that, 20 years later, remains a matter of deep uncertainty and debate among historians, political scientists and even officials who helped set the war in motion.

It’s not the war’s toll in American military deaths (about 4,600) or Iraqi lives (estimates generally fall around 300,000 or more killed directly by fighting). Nor the financial cost to the United States ($815 billion, not counting indirect costs like lost productivity).

It’s not even the war’s consequences, which are broadly understood to include, at a minimum, plunging Iraq into civil war, giving rise to a new generation of jihadism and, for a time, chastening U.S. interventionism.

Rather, it’s a question that would seem to be far simpler: Why did the United States invade at all?