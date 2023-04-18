 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsVideosTrends

Tim Cook's Portrait, 1984 Macintosh, Here's What Happened On Day 1 At Apple Store, Mumbai

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

Sajid, an Apple loyalist who carried a 1984 Macintosh to the launch of the BKC store in Mumbai, finally got to meet Tim Cook after the CEO opened the gates of the outlet. Several fans, waiting for hours to enter the Apple store, finally got to meet Apple CEO, Tim Cook. While some carried a portrait, others were excited to get a selfie the Apple chief. Moneycontrol's spoke to some of the Apple loyalists who were the first ones to enter India's very first official retail store of the compnay. Watch to know what they said!

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #Apple India #Apple Mumbai #Apple Store India
first published: Apr 18, 2023 04:54 pm