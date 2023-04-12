 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol
IMF Cuts India GDP Growth Forecast To 5.9% But Terms It A ‘Strong Economy’, Says Inflation To Fall

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lowered its growth projection for India to 5.9 percent from 6.1 percent for FY24. However, despite a significant drop, India continues to be the fastest-growing economy in the world, the World Economic Outlook figures revealed. IMF division chief Daniel Leigh reposed faith in the Indian economy and said that it is a “very strong economy”. He added that India is one of the bright spots in the global economy right now with a high growth rate. The latest growth forecast by the multilateral agency is significantly lower than the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) projection of 6.5 percent. Watch to know more.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #IMF #India economy #India GDP
first published: Apr 12, 2023 07:18 pm