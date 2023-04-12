IMF Cuts India GDP Growth Forecast To 5.9% But Terms It A ‘Strong Economy’, Says Inflation To Fall

International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lowered its growth projection for India to 5.9 percent from 6.1 percent for FY24. However, despite a significant drop, India continues to be the fastest-growing economy in the world, the World Economic Outlook figures revealed.
IMF division chief Daniel Leigh reposed faith in the Indian economy and said that it is a “very strong economy”. He added that India is one of the bright spots in the global economy right now with a high growth rate.
The latest growth forecast by the multilateral agency is significantly lower than the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) projection of 6.5 percent.
Watch to know more.