 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosTrends

Heeraben Modi passes away at the age of 100 | When PM Modi got emotional talking about his mother

Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away early on Friday morning. She was 100 years old at the time of death. She was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God," PM Modi wrote on his official Twitter handle. In this townhall meet with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2015, PM Modi recalled the struggles of his mother. He got emotional while talking about the struggles his mother went through to raise her children. Watch the video to know more

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Heeraben Demise Live Updates #Heeraben Modi #Heeraben Modi Demise #heeraben modi passes away #PM Modi in Ahmedabad #PM Modi mother death news #PM Modi mother dies #PM Modi mother dies at 100 #PM's Mother's Demise News
first published: Dec 30, 2022 04:21 pm