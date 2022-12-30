Heeraben Modi passes away at the age of 100 | When PM Modi got emotional talking about his mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away early on Friday morning. She was 100 years old at the time of death. She was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God," PM Modi wrote on his official Twitter handle. In this townhall meet with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2015, PM Modi recalled the struggles of his mother. He got emotional while talking about the struggles his mother went through to raise her children. Watch the video to know more