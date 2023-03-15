Chat GPT-4 is here: All you need to know about the AI tool from OpenAI

ChatGPT creator OpenAI debuted the new GPT-4 AI system on March 14. The startup said the new version of the technology, called GPT-4, is more accurate, creative and collaborative. Microsoft Corporation, which has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI, said the new version of the AI tool is powering its Bing search engine.
GPT-4, which stands for generative pre-trained transformer 4, will be available to OpenAI’s paid ChatGPT Plus subscribers, and developers can sign up to build applications with it. Roobina Mongia Dhawan takes you through everything that you need to know about Chat GPT-4.
