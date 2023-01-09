 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosTrends

Brazil Riots: Why Did Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Supreme Court, Congress? | What Happened In Brazil?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

Supporters of the far-right politician and former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, who narrowly lost the presidential elections in 2022, rioted in Brazil's capital, Brasilia. In a shocking resemblance to the United States' Capitol riots of January 2021, the supporters of Bolsonaro stormed the Presidential Palace, the Congress and the Supreme Court in a similar fashion. Draping themselves in Brazilian flags, they broke windows, set off fires, fought with the police, and raised slogans. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called it a "fascist attack" and promised that those responsible will be punished. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, raised concerns about the events, and said that “Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone.” But why did Bolsonaro supporters do this? What happened? Watch the video to know more!

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bolsonaro #Brazil #brazil riots #Jair Bolsonaro #lula da silva
first published: Jan 9, 2023 05:46 pm