Navy Day 2022: How Indian 'Killer' Ships Changed The Course Of 1971 War | Operation Trident

In the dead of the night on 4th December 1971, the Indian Navy's 'Killer' squadron carried out an operation which is considered one of the most successful ones in modern naval history. This audacious operation 51 years ago was instrumental in India's victory over Pakistan. India had newly acquired some missile boats from Russia - but it was not the boats that made the operation successful - it was one idea, that turned out to be a MASTERSTROKE. Since then, 4th December is commemorated as Navy Day every year. Watch to know more about how Operation Trident changed the course of the 1971 war!