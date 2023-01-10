Joshimath Disaster: Why is the Himalayan town sinking and what’s the NTPC link?

Joshimath is sinking. The quaint town, which doubles as a pitstop for pilgrims on their way to the Char Dham yatra, is facing land subsidence. Experts believe that one of the major factors that have contributed to this crisis is the development and construction projects carried out in the region. NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad Hydroelectric Project is in focus for aggravating the situation in Joshimath. Watch the video to find out why Joshimath is sinking and if the local population’s ire towards NTPC is justified.