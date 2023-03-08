 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Woman's career not seen as a career, it's just a job, says Manisha Girotra | Women's Day special

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

On this edition of Deal Central, we put the lens on International Women's Day 2023 which is being celebrated with the theme 'Embrace Equity'. Moneycontrol's Ashwin Mohan caught up for a candid chat with leading investment banker Manisha Girotra , CEO of Moelis India and former CEO of UBS India, on her journey and challenges through three decades of blockbuster deals. Girotra opens up about the need for a support system to avoid losing women i-bankers at the mid -level, how to tackle bias and bullies at the workplace, juggle a hectic work schedule and motherhood, making your presence felt in male dominated boardrooms, key M&A trends for 2023 and much more. Also, don't miss the fun rapid fire round right at the end!

