GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Photos
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
Markets
Stock Market LIVE: Good to buy PVR, Inox ahead of merger? NTPC, Tata Metaliks, Siemens also in focus
Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST
Is it prudent to invest in PVR or Inox ahead of their merger? Morgan Stanley laps up shares of Tata Metaliks. Also in the spotlight today are NTPC and Siemens.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#INOX
#Nifty
#NTPC
#PVR
#Sensex
#Siemens
#Tata Metaliks
#video
first published: Jan 17, 2023 08:29 am