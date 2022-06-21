Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu doesn't read articles that praise him. Here's why

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu on Tuesday said that he does not read or tweet articles that praise him because it would be too self-indulgent. Referring to a detailed news story published recently on the billionaire and the tech company's rise to power, Vembu acknowledged the reporter's hard work while at the same time reiterated that he will not read the piece.

"I don't read or tweet articles that praise me (too self-indulgent). Several people in Zoho told me this article was deeply researched. I still won't read it but I want to acknowledge the hard work Ramnath (the reporter) has put in," Vembu tweeted.

This declaration by the Padma Shri awardee ended up winning hearts once again.

Last month, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi--while addressing the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat--lauded him for his push for rural entrepreneurship.

"Sridhar Vembu had recently been awarded the Padma Shri. He himself is a successful businessman and he has also taken up the responsibility to groom other entrepreneurs," the Prime Minister said in his address.

"He started his work from rural areas and is encouraging rural youth to work in developing fields while staying in their villages."

Responding to the address, the Zoho CEO had thanked him and said that he was "deeply grateful".

"Thank you Narendra Modiji for the honour of mentioning me in the Mann Ki Baat programme today. On behalf of our employees, rural students and well-wishers, I am deeply grateful," Vembu had tweeted.

