Zerodha: 'Nikhil Kamath is a better trader than me' says co-founder Nithin Kamath

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, while explaining why he stopped trading and chose to build the company while Nikhil Kamath focused on trading stocks said that his brother is the better trader.

"Nikhil Kamath is a much better trader than me. When we started, the idea was he would trade and I attempt to build Zerodha. If it didn't work, I'd get back to trading. It did and Nik (Nikhil) continues trading full-time. His trading profits in the first two years is how we could build without VCs," Nithin Kamath shared on LinkedIn.

"The reason why we do what we do is that we believe that more Indians should back entrepreneurs by taking some risks. Investments that can create jobs and wealth locally, and can lead to more inclusive economic growth. Money lying idle in physical assets doesn't help the economy."

He added that from enabling Indians to invest through Zerodha, the brothers are using most of their personal and business success to back entrepreneurs.

Nithin Kamath also called Zerodha the biggest trade of his life, and said trading isn't just trading stocks but it’s trading your time and efforts to do things, where the risk to reward is most in your favour.

Started 12 years ago by the Kamath brothers in Bengaluru, the company is now India’s largest stock broker.

Sharing the "main reason" for Zerodha's success, Nithin Kamath wrote on LinkedIn, "Free and open-source software (FOSS) is the main reason for the success of Zerodha. We are constantly looking to give back not just by helping FOSS projects & companies, but our tech team also open sources all learnings & many internal projects."