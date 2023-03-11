 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World's first 3D printed rocket prepares for inaugural flight

AFP
Mar 11, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

Terran 1 is not carrying a payload for its first flight but the rocket will eventually be capable of putting up to 1,250 kilograms into low Earth orbit.

Terran 1 will launch this weekend from Florida's Cape Canaveral.

The world's first 3D printed rocket is scheduled to blast off from Florida on Saturday on the maiden flight of an innovative spacecraft billed as being less costly to produce and fly.

Liftoff of the rocket, Terran 1, had been scheduled for Wednesday at Cape Canaveral but was postponed at the last minute because of propellant temperature issues.

The new launch window for the rocket built by California aerospace startup Relativity Space to put satellites into orbit is from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm (1800 GMT to 2100 GMT) on Saturday.

Terran 1 is set to reach low Earth orbit eight minutes after blastoff on a voyage intended to gather data and demonstrate that it can withstand the rigors of liftoff and space flight.