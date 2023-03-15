 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Glaucoma Week: Ophthalmologists stress early diagnosis to avoid irreversible blindness

Ayushman Kumar
Mar 15, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

Globally, glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness after cataract. In India, out of 12 million people suffering from glaucoma, 1.2 million people have lost vision due to this disease, as per 2012 statistics.

Ophthalmologists have underlined the importance of early diagnosis for detection and treatment of glaucoma to prevent eye impairment. Glaucoma remains one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness in the world and in India.

Glaucoma is a disease that damages the optic nerve, which transmits visual information from the eye to the brain. It typically progresses slowly over time and can cause gradual loss of peripheral vision, eventually leading to blindness if not treated.

World Glaucoma Week is celebrated annually in March to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment of glaucoma.

