Woman decides to lose weight after getting stuck on a slide in front of son. Drops 62 kg

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Nov 17, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST

Earlier, Sara Lockett used to consume 3,000 calories per day which included two dinners.

Lockett wanted her weight to be around 70 kg, but has now dropped it to 53 kg thanks to her healthier habits. (Image credit: @sculptingsara/Instagram)

A 25-year-old woman from Washington underwent a surgery and dropped 62 kg after a humiliating incident when she got stuck on a slide in front of her son. Her husband had to come and pull her off the plaything.

“One time my son was too scared to go down the slide on his own and wanted us to go on together,” Lockett said in an interview with Caters News. “So, I tried to go on with him, and when the slide took a turn, I got stuck and couldn’t go down any further.”

Mortified, she continued, “My husband had to come over and pull me out. That moment is burned into my memory. I knew I had to try something else to get my life back.”

The mother of two said she started to put on weight during her pregnancies, suffering from high blood pressure and gestational diabetes.

Lockett also admitted to binge eating. “I also didn’t have the best diet and suffered from binging. I’d eat what I could during the day, and then have two dinners in the evening and lots of snacks.”

She would consume 3,000 calories per day. A regular day would see her gulping down Pop-Tarts for breakfast before having a burger, chicken nuggets and a large soda for lunch, New York Post reported. For dinners, Lockett would often have fried chicken with macaroni and cheese.