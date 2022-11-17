Woman decides to lose weight after getting stuck on a slide in front of son. Drops 62 kg

A 25-year-old woman from Washington underwent a surgery and dropped 62 kg after a humiliating incident when she got stuck on a slide in front of her son. Her husband had to come and pull her off the plaything.

“One time my son was too scared to go down the slide on his own and wanted us to go on together,” Lockett said in an interview with Caters News. “So, I tried to go on with him, and when the slide took a turn, I got stuck and couldn’t go down any further.”

Mortified, she continued, “My husband had to come over and pull me out. That moment is burned into my memory. I knew I had to try something else to get my life back.”

The mother of two said she started to put on weight during her pregnancies, suffering from high blood pressure and gestational diabetes.

Lockett also admitted to binge eating. “I also didn’t have the best diet and suffered from binging. I’d eat what I could during the day, and then have two dinners in the evening and lots of snacks.”

She would consume 3,000 calories per day. A regular day would see her gulping down Pop-Tarts for breakfast before having a burger, chicken nuggets and a large soda for lunch, New York Post reported. For dinners, Lockett would often have fried chicken with macaroni and cheese.

After the incident with the slide, Lockett said she tried to lose weight by changing up her diet and working out. The results, however, were disappointing and soon, she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, which made losing weight harder. She then decided to get a gastric sleeve as a tool for weight loss and hormonal problems. Lockett had the surgery in September 2021. “I had mixed feelings about the surgery. I was so excited, but I knew it would also be a mental journey where I had to work on balancing my lifestyle and my relationship with food,” she said. Lockett wanted her weight to be around 70 kg, but has now dropped it to 53 kg thanks to her healthier habits. She now works out regularly and eats egg whites with tomatoes and spinach for breakfast. For lunch, she has a small portion of rice, steamed vegetables and minced turkey, and chicken or shrimp wrapped in lettuce leaves for dinner,New York Post reported.

READ MORE