Woman gets anxiety attack on Air India flight, says 'angels' helped her

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

The Delhi resident had an episode of anxiety attack on an Air India flight while she was flying from Delhi to Pune via Ahmedabad.

Anjali Sinha (second from left) with the Air India crew, the pilot and the doctor on board. (Image credit: anjalisinha_14/Instagram)

A Delhi resident had an episode of anxiety attack on board an Air India flight in Ahmedabad earlier this week. Taking to social media, the woman thanked the Air India crew and a doctor who came to her aid during the medical crisis.

Anjali Sinha, who works as a senior sales manager at a private firm, was flying from Delhi to Pune via Ahmedabad on Monday when the incident took place. After landing in Ahmedabad for the stopover, she got the anxiety attack when the passengers were told that there could be some delay in boarding.

"I was ok with it. And suddenly, I found difficulty in breathing and started gasping. I ran towards the exit," she told Moneycontrol.

This is when the Air India crew members came to her aid, she said. Upon the crew’s request, a doctor who was in the same flight rushed to Sinha’s aid.

“They made me sit down in the business class as that was open in comparison to the economy class,” she said. As the doctor monitored her pulse and blood pressure, she was given juice and a cold towel which was placed on her face.