Woman arrested for assaulting airport security officials over apple juice

A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting three personnel from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport over a dispute regarding apple juice, authorities said on Wednesday.

The woman, who was identified as 19-year-old Makiah Coleman, allegedly attacked the officers as she was going through the airport security just before 6 am on Tuesday.

As per court documents, Coleman became annoyed since TSA officers took away her apple juice while she was completing her security formalities since large amounts of liquid are not permitted.

Coleman reportedly was ranting as she tried to take the juice from the disposal bin, but was pushed away by a TSA agent. Documents further revealed that Coleman then had a scuffle with the other officers and allegedly, bit one agent, punched and elbowed another in the head and grabbed the ponytail of a third.

Moneycontrol News