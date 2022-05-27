Wizz Air pilot shouts at passengers during 7-hour delay: ‘I don’t need this’

A Wizz Air pilot was heard ranting at passengers during a seven-hour delay which saw them grounded on the runway. Passengers aboard the London to Cyprus flight were shocked to hear their pilot lose his cool over the plane’s public address system, according to Metro News.

The passengers were exhausted after sitting inside the aircraft for seven hours, waiting to take off for Larnaca, Cyprus, when they were forced to face the pilot’s outburst.

TikTok user Hannah Mace recorded the pilot ranting over the tannoy, telling passengers that the plane would not leave if they decided to disembark.



“Show of hands please, who wants to get off?” the Wizz Air pilot asked stressed-out passengers.

"We won't be going tonight if you get off. You know, I don't need this, the crew doesn't need this.

"We are doing what we can to get you out of here. It's out of my control. Completely out of my control. We're doing everything we can.

“If you want to get off, I'll let you off, no problem,” he said.

The video has been viewed more than 1.8 million times on TikTok, where many were expressed sympathy towards the pilot. “To be fair, I'm on his side. He's probably extremely stressed and the crew are exhausted,” wrote one TikTok user, while another said, “You can hear the pain in his voice.”

Wizz Air is a Hungarian ultra-low-cost airline headquartered in Budapest. A Wizz Air spokesperson, quoted by The Mirror, said: “Wizz Air sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused by the delayed flight W95749, from Gatwick to Larnaca.

"This was initially a result of a late inbound aircraft, with further delays caused by Air Traffic Control issues at London Gatwick. Wizz Air has contacted affected customers directly to inform them about their rights.”