Will Smith is a sweetheart, sometimes things happen: AR Rahman on Oscar slapgate

Music maestro AR Rahman recently came out in defence of actor Will Smith regarding the infamous Oscar slap row when Smith slapped comedian and presenter Chris Rock.

“He is a sweetheart. He is a nice person,” AR Rahman said while sharing his experience of meeting Will Smith at the television show The Kapil Sharma Show. “Sometimes such things happen.” Rahman was also present at the Oscar ceremony.

The composer-singer made the comments after was shown a picture of himself with Will Smith. While the photo was old, some of comments on it were made after the Oscar incident.

Recently, Chris Rock's mother had also spoken out about the incident.

An author and motivational speaker, Rose Rock blasted Smith's actions in an interview to WIS-TV in South Carolina about the incident.

During the 2022 Academy Awards, while Rock was presenting, he made a joke about Smith's wife and actor Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. It did not sit well with Smith and he took to the stage and slapped Rock.

"You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened," Rose Rock said.

While watching the show from home, she said that she initially thought the incident was staged until Smith began to say "take my wife's name out your f***king mouth."

"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me," his mother said.

Meanwhile, Will Smith was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai last week– his first public appearance since the Oscars slapgate.

The Hollywood star was photographed smiling and interacting with fans at the Kalina airport on Saturday morning.