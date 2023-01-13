 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WHO awaits probe by Indian drug regulator to chart the fate of Marion Biotech

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Jan 13, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

On December 27, Uzbekistan had said that 18 children may have died after consuming contaminated DOK-1 Max syrup by Marion Biotech. WHO issued a medical product alert for two substandard cough syrups by the Uttar Pradesh-based drug maker on February 12

A day after issuing a medical product alert for two substandard cough syrups by Uttar Pradesh-based Marion Biotech, the World Health Organisation has said that it has contacted the Indian drug regulator and its investigation will decide the next course of action.

In response to a query by Moneycontrol, the United Nations health body said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has been contacted as a standard practice.

“We await the results of their investigations that will lead us to have better understanding of the scope, potential public, and risk to the global supply chain,” said the WHO in an email response.

On January 11, the WHO had advised increased surveillance and diligence within the supply chains of countries and regions likely to be affected by Ambronol and DOK-1 Max syrups by Marion Biotech, saying that these products had failed to meet quality standards or specifications.

“The laboratory analysis of samples of both products, undertaken by national quality control laboratories of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan found both products contained unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and /or ethylene glycol as contaminants,” said the WHO.