As Uber hikes prices by 12% in Delhi and Kolkata, riders ask, ‘why is AC off?’

As the temperatures soar over most of India, so have been the tempers of app-based cab users with complaints of drivers not switching on the AC -- despite the fare being inclusive of it -- flooding social media.

With Uber's decision to hike fare rates by 12 per cent in Delhi and Kolkata and 15 per cent in Mumbai, users have taken to social media again complaining that drivers have not be switching on the AC despite the fare revision.

"In Kolkata , even after hike of 12 per cent in fare recently, your driver partners are refusing to switch on AC on the pretext that they are being given peanuts. Rider cannot be made scapegoat despite charging exorbitant rates," tweeted chartered accountant Rajendra Mittal.

Another user Ipsita Ray wrote, "Say 'no' to Uber. Drivers are not switching on the AC in Kolkata in spite of the hike in fare. It's high time we the passengers boycott Uber and teach the drivers a lesson."

Even Zorro co-founder Jasveer Singh took to Twitter and wrote: "Soon Uber will ask for another OTP to switch on the AC in the cab."

Here are a few other reactions from Twitter:



Uber had revised its fares after protests by drivers amid rise in fuel prices. “We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of the spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi-NCR by 12%. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed,” Nitish Bhushan, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia said in a statement on Monday.

The fare hike in Delhi came days after it increased cab fares by 12 per cent in Kolkata and 15 per cent in Mumbai citing the same reasons.