 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

What is Hikikomori, the phenomenon that has 1.5 million Japanese living in isolation?

Stella Dey
Apr 05, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

Large numbers of hikikomori said they had begun retreating from mainstream society due to relationship issues and after losing or leaving their jobs, the cabinet office said.

1.5 million Japanese are living as recluses in their homes. (Representational)

Hikikomori, a phenomenon of social withdrawal, is spreading rapidly in Japan, according to a government survey. The survey found that almost 1.5 million people of working age are living as social recluses, with around 20% of cases attributed to the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cabinet office surveyed 30,000 people between the ages of 10 and 69 across Japan last November and found that hikikomori accounted for 2% of people aged 15-62.

Large numbers of hikikomori said they had begun retreating from mainstream society due to relationship issues and after losing or leaving their jobs, the cabinet office said. Among people in the 40-64 age range, 44.5% said their behaviour had been triggered by leaving their jobs, followed by 20.6% who cited the pandemic.

The rise in the number of people living as recluses has prompted some local authorities to take action. Edogawa, a ward in Tokyo, will hold metaverse socialising events from June to give hikikomori the opportunity to meet people via their avatars. The ward is home to more than 9,000 people, including students who have stopped attending classes, who describe themselves as hikikomori, according to a 2021 survey.