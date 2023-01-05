 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What can the inspection of select drugmaking units hope to achieve?

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Jan 05, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Experts point out that laxity on the part of regulators has resulted in substandard and adulterated drugs hitting markets in India and other countries with weak regulatory oversight.

Uzbek Cough Syrup row: The samples have been sent for testing contamination as it was done in the case of Gambia.

On December 27, the Union health ministry announced that the country’s apex drug regulator, along with state drug control administrations, has started conducting inspections of drug manufacturing units.

“An action plan for nationwide inspection of manufacturing units which are identified to be at the risk of manufacturing Not of Standard Quality (NSQ)/adulterated/spurious drugs was made prior to carrying out of inspections,” said the ministry.

By then, Uzbekistan had reached out to India with a complaint that it had found contaminants in a cough syrup supplied by Noida-based Marion Biotech that may have killed 18 children, as suggested by initial laboratory investigations.

The ministry, later that night, got the Noida premises of the drug maker raided by officials from the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation and Uttar Pradesh drug administration, to collect control samples of batches of the cough syrup named by the central Asian country.

However, it was only after a press release by Uzbekistan’s health ministry on December 28 that the media got a whiff of the matter.

Slew of similar episodes