Heatwave Alert: IMD issues 5-day warning in northern and eastern India

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

Temperatures have risen in states like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh and at many places over Haryana, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat Region.

The city of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest temperature of 44.4°C on 17th April.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings and forecasts for various regions across the country, urging people to take precautions and stay safe during the anticipated heat wave.

Sweltering Summer

Furthermore, multiple regions are expected to witness a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C over the next three days. The city of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest temperature of 44.4°C on April 17.

IMD issues a 5-day heatwave warning
With the heat wave conditions prevailing in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar the longest, i.e. four days, IMD has issued  warning for areas within of Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanams till April 19.