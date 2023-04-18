Heatwave Alert: IMD issues 5-day warning in northern and eastern India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings and forecasts for various regions across the country, urging people to take precautions and stay safe during the anticipated heat wave.

Temperatures have risen in states like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh and at many places over Haryana, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat Region.

Sweltering Summer

Furthermore, multiple regions are expected to witness a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C over the next three days. The city of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest temperature of 44.4°C on April 17.

IMD issues a 5-day heatwave warning

With the heat wave conditions prevailing in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar the longest, i.e. four days, IMD has issued warning for areas within of Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanams till April 19.

"Orange alert has been issued regarding heatwave in many states, including West Bengal," says Naresh Kumar at IMD. Due to the heatwave conditions, educational institutions are to be shut in West Bengal for a week. However a relief is expected due to a Western Disturbance in the coming days and the temperatures will drop slightly in several parts of the country, stated IMD.

Tim Cook reacts to Apple BKC store launch in Mumbai The IMD advises people to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the potential dangers of heat waves, such as staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, and wearing loose and light-colored clothing. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions should take extra care. Also read: How to prevent heat-related ailments during heatwave: 4 points

Moneycontrol News