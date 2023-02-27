 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
El Niño prediction likely to be more accurate in April: IMD

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

“Temperature was 5-8 degree above normal in January over Gujarat, Rajasthan, north-Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, because of a typical weather situation in association with anti-cyclone located over Gujarat," noted IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra

The warming of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean is referred to as El Niño, which means little boy in Spanish. (Image: AP)

There is a possibility of an El Niño impact on India’s monsoon this year; however, a more accurate prediction will be issued in April, the Indian meteorological department said.

“There is a weak El Niño in the Pacific. As of the latest situation, we are moving to a neutral situation in May-June. During monsoon there can be El Niño impact. We should wait for April when the El Niño prediction will be accurate,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told Moneycontrol in a panel discussion.

The forecast of an El Niño year has caused anxiety over its likely effect on the southwest monsoon, which is crucial for the entire economy, especially the farming sector.

