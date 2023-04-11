 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
El Nino impact in second half of monsoon, Kharif crop pattern to be unaffected: Govt

Meghna Mittal
Apr 11, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST

No change in crop sowing pattern will be needed as monsoon is expected to be normal, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, tells Moneycontrol. Agri expert sees an impact.

IMD has forecast 83.5 cm of rainfall, which is 96 percent (+/-5 percent) of the long-period average (LPA).

The government has sought to assuage concerns about drought this year by saying that with India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a normal monsoon it is unlikely that the crop pattern and rural economy will be impacted.

“El Nino will form in the second half of the monsoon. crop pattern will not be impacted, it will not be a worry. The rural economy will not be impacted in the first two months of the monsoon. No change in crop sowing pattern will be needed as monsoon is expected to be normal,” M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, told Moneycontrol.

On the other hand, private weather forecaster Skymet on April 10 said the rainfall is likely at 94 percent of the LPA.