Bengaluru rain: Water enters new metro station, traffic nightmare as residents tweet videos

Parts of Bengaluru witnessed heavy rain on Tuesday evening bringing several localities to a near-standstill. Rainwater entered a newly-inaugurated metro station in Whitefield, with videos showing workers clearing out water from the platform and the ticketing counter.

"It's probably at the expansion joints between viaducts and the station building. A team is already looking into the reasons and corrective measures will be taken", Bengaluru Metro officials told Moneycontrol.

Citizens group Whitefield Rising shared videos of neighbourhoods that were flooded after the short spell of rain.

A video of a busy road in Varthur Kodi showed people walking in water that almost touched their knees. Cars and two-wheelers were seen carefully driving through the flooded road.

Another video showed water gushing out through holes in the boundary walls of a premium housing society in Whitefield.

“Premium housing society at Whitefield #palmmeadows lets rain water on to the road causing flooding of the houses nearby,” Twitter user Gerald Prabhu said, sharing the video of a flooded road as water gushed out from a boundary wall.

