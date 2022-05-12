 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: Ukraine's smallest fighter has found over 200 Russian explosives. Meet Patron

Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave the medal to Patron in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau where the tiny dog barked and wagged his tail, prompting laughter from the audience.

Ukraine's smallest fighter against the Russian invasion arrived in the form of a tiny Jack Russell terrier - Patron.

The two-year-old dog has sniffed out more than 200 undetonated explosive devices allegedly planted by the Russian forces and was recently presented with a state award.

Patron and his owner, Mykhailo Iliev of the Civil Protection Service, received a medal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, in recognition of their service to the country.

Zelensky gave the award at a news conference in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau where Patron barked and wagged his tail, prompting laughter from the audience. Trudeau was even seen patting his pockets as though looking for a dog treat.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Patron #Russian invasion #Ukraine dog #Volodymyr Zelensky
first published: May 12, 2022 07:11 pm
