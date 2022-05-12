Watch: Ukraine's smallest fighter has found over 200 Russian explosives. Meet Patron

Ukraine's smallest fighter against the Russian invasion arrived in the form of a tiny Jack Russell terrier - Patron.

The two-year-old dog has sniffed out more than 200 undetonated explosive devices allegedly planted by the Russian forces and was recently presented with a state award.

Patron and his owner, Mykhailo Iliev of the Civil Protection Service, received a medal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, in recognition of their service to the country.

Zelensky gave the award at a news conference in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau where Patron barked and wagged his tail, prompting laughter from the audience. Trudeau was even seen patting his pockets as though looking for a dog treat.