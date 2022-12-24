 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s Excel lesson during early days at company

Dec 24, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST

Indian-born Satya Nadella started his journey with Microsoft in 1992.

(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @arvanaghi)

Satya Nadella has had a laudable journey at Microsoft, from joining the company in 1992 to becoming CEO in 2014, only the third after Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer.

Recently, a video documenting Nadella's early days at the tech giant was posted to Twitter, drawing praise from users.

It showed him doing an Excel demo, reportedly a year after he joined the company. His designation at that time was technical marketing manager.

"Today, he's the CEO of a $1.8 trillion company. In 1993, he was just another middle manager doing Excel demos," wrote Brandon Arvanaghi, who posted the video online.

Arvanaghi remarked that it was "favourite kind of trajectory" to watch.

 

 