Watch: Madhya Pradesh villagers risk lives, climb in and out of dry wells for water

As Madhya Pradesh reels from an acute water shortage in the peak of summer, villagers have been risking lives to scrape out water from dry wells.

People of Dindori's Ghusiya village have been climbing into and out of deep wells without the support of any rope only to collect water from the apparent puddle at the bottom, shows a video shared by news agency ANI.

Speaking to the agency, villagers said that all the three wells in the village and the handpumps have dried up. "Be it day or night, we have to go down into the well to collect water. There are three wells in the village and all are mostly dry. No hand pumps have water. The situation remains like this for twelve months," villager Rudiya Bai told ANI.

Criticising the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh of not resolving the water crisis, the villagers have decided to boycott Gram Panchayat elections until every household in the village gets a connection to tap drinking water.

Kusum, a villager of Baro tola in Ghusiya told ANI, "We have been facing a water crisis for a long time. The administration has been paying no heed to our crisis. Government employees and political leaders only come during elections. This time we have decided not to give votes until we have a proper water supply. Our only demand is water supply from the government."

Read more: In rural Madhya Pradesh, the art of making soaps brightens women’s lives

(With inputs from ANI)