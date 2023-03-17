 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wake up, it’s time to sleep!

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Mar 17, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

The annual multi-country sleep survey has shown that a majority of the respondents recognise the importance of achieving quality sleep and its impact on overall health but the understanding of various solutions to sleep-related issues remains elusive. March 17 is World Sleep Day

Following COVID-19, nearly 67 percent of Indians reported stress impacting their sleep while more than 54 percent suffer from headaches or concentration issues as symptoms of bad sleep.

These are some of the findings from the annual multi-country sleep survey that was carried out in the run-up to World Sleep Day on March 17. ResMed, a US-based company that specialises in digital health, sleep, and respiratory care, conducted the survey.

It covered more than 20,000 people from 12 countries, including the USA, the UK, China and Brazil, and had over 5,000 respondents from India.

It looked at attitudes, perceptions, and behaviours around sleep as well as its impact on overall well-being.