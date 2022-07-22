Viral video shows Thar driving through Goa river. Anand Mahindra’s reaction…

Anand Mahindra has asked Thar owners to exercise caution after a clip of two Thar SUVs driving through a fast-flowing river surfaced online. The video was filmed in Goa’s Collem – the home of the majestic Dudhsagar Falls.

As a vehicle famed for its off-roading capabilities and ground clearance, the Mahindra Thar has found its niche with adventure-seekers. But there are limits to even the best of vehicles – as Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, reminded Thar owners on Twitter.

He shared a video of two Thar vehicles wading through the Dudhsagar river in Goa. The SUVs appear to execute the crossing successfully, despite the fast currents.

“Found this post in my inbox this morning,” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the undated video on Twitter. “While I appreciate their faith in the Thar, this looks like an incredibly dangerous manoeuvre. I appeal to Thar owners to exercise restraint.”

The video has racked up over 60,000 views on Twitter. While many praised the Mahindra Thar as an exceptional SUV, others shared more videos of dangerous stunts.



“This is foolhardy indeed. However big or powerful the vehicle may be, strong under-currents of flowing water, invisible to the human eye can and will cause a catastrophe. I had the misfortune of witnessing one such event and so it is better to err on the side of caution,” one viewer wrote.

“Such uprightness is very much in dearth amongst industrialists. Now it is clear and evident - the reason for Mahindra's corporate growth,” another remarked, praising the Mahindra Group chairman for his frankness.