Viral video: Porters fling hundreds of Amazon packages on to railway platform

A video of porters flinging hundreds of Amazon packages on to a railway platform in Assam has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the packages are seen piled across a large part of a platform from what appears to be Guwahati railway station.

According to the Twitter user who shared the video, the packages arrived via New Delhi Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12424). The visuals were recorded on March 14, but the video went viral recently.

While it is possible that the packages include products from other e-tailers, a majority of those visible in the video bear Amazon's logo.

After the video went viral, Northeast Frontier Railway released a statement clarifying that those handling the packages were not the Indian Railways' staff. "The persons handling parcels are arranged by the party who has taken the parcel van on lease. As per rule, it is the sole responsibility of the party to load/unload the parcels of their client from SLR/parcel vans," it said.

As the video clocked more than 2.6 million views, several Twitter users expressed horror at the manner in which the parcels were treated, a few others pointed out that the porters had very little time to unload the packages.

"Other side of the coin: Those porters have limited time unload the parcels. The train stops for a maximum of 10 mins in any big station and 2 mins in small stations. Within that time they have to unload. Think from their point of view too," tweeted Satya T (@SatyaT79397214).

Another user Rukmani Varma (@pointponder) commented, "Whatever said, action needs to be taken against people handling parcels like this. Otherwise it's a scary scenario for recipients."

