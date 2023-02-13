 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trending news LIVE Updates: Earthquake in Sikkim, Rihanna is pregnant again

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Trending news LIVE updates: Super Bowl's star-studded ads and performances, Indian reality show Big Boss' finale and other big trends of the day.

Aero India 2023 kicked off in Bengaluru with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inauguarting the 14th edition of India's largest aerospace and defence exhibition. Super Bowl 2023, America's big football playoff, was held in Arizona, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Every year, Super Bowl is watched by millions of people, not just in the US, but around the global. Ads featured during the game and halftime performances become big cultural talking points. This year, alcohol and packaged food brands dominate the line-up, roping in big stars for their ads. Rihanna delivered a power-packed Halftime performance, her  first live event in seven years. Country star Chris Stapleton sang the national anthem at the event.

We will bring you the LIVE updates of viral and trending news stories of the day.

February 13, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

Earthquake in Sikkim

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was reported in Sikkim early this morning, the National Center for Seismology said. The quake took place at 4:15 am around 70 km north-west of Yuksom in West Sikkim district. There are no reports of any damage or loss of life.

February 13, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Aero India 2023 kicks off in Bengaluru


Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.The five-day event, 4th edition of India's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, will include aerial displays by aircraft and helicopters along with a large exhibition and trade fair of aerospace and defence companies.

February 13, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST

National Women's Day 2023: Remembering Sarojini Naidu

Today is the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu. Popularly known as “Nightingale of India”, she was an Indian political activist and poet. Naidu worked towards attaining freedom from the colonial regime and brought about social reforms.

February 13, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

Super Bowl score: Eagles have a 27-21 lead

February 13, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

Super Bowl ads: Bradley Cooper and his mother for T-mobile 

February 13, 2023 / 07:38 AM IST

Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch at Super Bowl 2023

February 13, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST

Super Bowl 2023 ads : 'Clueless' nostalgia

February 13, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna's partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, during her blockbuster halftime show

February 13, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST

Super Bowl 2023: More about the halftime show 

Rihanna performs some of her biggest club hits, including 'Rude Boy' and 'Umbrella' for her Super Bowl show. The singer appears in an extravagant red cape, with background dancers dressed in white.

February 13, 2023 / 07:16 AM IST

Super 2023: The mood during Rihanna's halftime show

